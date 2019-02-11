Report: Lin to join Raptors after Hawks' buyout

Feb 4, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jeremy Lin (7) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Jeremy Lin and the Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a buyout of his contract, and he then expects to sign with the Toronto Raptors, according to an ESPN report.

Agents Jim Tanner and Roger Montgomery told ESPN on Monday that Lin could be with the Raptors by the middle of the week.

Lin is earning $12.5 million in his first season with the Hawks.

Lin, 30, became a household name in 2012, when a short but prolific run with the New York Knicks sparked what became known as “Linsanity.” But since then, he has played for Houston, the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte, and Brooklyn before arriving in Atlanta in the offseason.

Lin began his career with the Golden State Warriors in 2010-11.

With the Hawks, he has come off the bench, playing behind rookie first-round draft picks Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.

In Toronto, he is expected to add depth behind Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet as the Raptors pursue the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, currently a game behind Milwaukee.

With the Hawks, Lin averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game.

—Field Level Media