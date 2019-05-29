NBA talked to Raptors about Drake's sideline conduct

May 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gestures as he speaks to his players as Raptors ambassador Drake applauds behind him during the first half of game six against Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference final at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA talked to the Toronto Raptors during the Eastern Conference finals about the behavior of Drake along the sideline, a league spokesman told ESPN.

Drake holds a role as global ambassador for the Raptors, and the presence of the Canadian superstar rapper has given added attention to the franchise.

He had a confrontation with then-Cleveland center Kendrick Perkins during last season’s playoff series against the Cavaliers, and he had a viral video moment in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he gave coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub.

With the Raptors making their first appearance in the NBA Finals, opening Thursday night at home against the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors, Drake — and what he does from his courtside seat — will surely be a big topic of conversation. The TV cameras will capture his every move and any potential trash talk.

“He’s really nice to me every time I see him. He’s a really nice guy,” Nurse said on ESPN’s “Pardon The Interruption” show.

“The whole backrub thing, I didn’t know it was happening until the next day, somebody sent me a picture. I didn’t even feel his hands on me. You probably heard my response. I said either I was really focused or he has really soft hands.”

According to ESPN, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a memo earlier this year reminding the league’s franchises to state and enforce their fan conduct policies.

—Field Level Media