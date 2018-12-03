Raptors 905 waive PG Felder following arrest

Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate, waived point guard Kay Felder on Monday after he was charged by police in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Felder, 23, was arrested near Toronto early Monday morning after a reported physical altercation with a woman he has known for years, TMZ reported.

“As this matter is before the courts, Raptors 905 will not comment further,” the team said in a statement.

Felder, a product of Oakland University in Michigan, was a second-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He played in 42 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers as a rookie in 2016-17 and split the 2017-18 season with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons. He signed with Toronto in August.

In 58 career NBA games, Felder averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 assists in 9.1 minutes per game.

In 11 games this season with Raptors 905, he averaged 18.1 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

—Field Level Media