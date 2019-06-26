Reports: Raptors' Gasol exercises $25.6 million option

FILE PHOTO: Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) celebrates after defeating the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Center Marc Gasol will pass on free agency and return to the Toronto Raptors in 2019-20 after exercising his $25.6 million player option on Wednesday.

Gasol could have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on Sunday, but he will instead play out the final season of a five-year, $113.2 million pact.

The 34-year-old arrived in Toronto in February via trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, with whom he spent his first 10-plus NBA seasons. His numbers dipped in shortened minutes after joining the Raptors, but he helped the team to a lengthy playoff run capped by its first NBA championship in franchise history.

Gasol averaged 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 24.9 minutes per game across 26 games (19 starts) in the regular season with Toronto, down from 15.7-8.6-4.7 in 33.7 minutes per game in 53 starts with Memphis.

In 11 NBA seasons, Gasol has career averages of 15 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, earning three All-Star nods.

