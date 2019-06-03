Curry's NBA Finals MVP odds strengthen

Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (4) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during a time out in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

He wasn’t the highest scorer on his own team in Game 2, but Stephen Curry’s odds to win the Most Valuable Player award in the 2019 NBA Finals strengthened after the Golden State Warriors evened the series 1-1.

Curry entered the Finals as a -125 favorite by Sportsbetting.ag to take home MVP honors. Those odds dipped to +100 after the Toronto Raptors won Game 1.

Curry scored 23 points to Klay Thompson’s 25 on Sunday night, but Curry is now back to a -150 MVP favorite.

Kawhi Leonard, who scored a game-high 34 points in Game 2 and is averaging 28.5 points through two games, is second at +300, followed by the Warriors’ Draymond Green (+450) and Kevin Durant (+1600), who has yet to play a game in the series while recovering from a calf injury.

Pascal Siakam (+1600) is the next lowest odds on the Raptors. Toronto’s Kyle Lowry is at +5000.

FanDuel.com listed Curry at -125 on Monday while PointsBet.com had his MVP odds at -154.

—Field Level Media