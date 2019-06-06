Fan shoves Raptors' Lowry during Game 3

A man sitting courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., was ejected Wednesday for shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after the player’s momentum led him into the seating area as he dived in pursuit of a loose ball.

Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) speaks with referee Marc Davis (8) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The fan gave Lowry a push as the player was trying to regain his balance.

The Raptors led the Golden State Warriors 96-86 with about 10 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter when the play occurred. Toronto went on to win 123-109 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Video showed other fans moving to accommodate Lowry, but the fan who shoved the player appeared to deliberately stretch to his left and over a few seats to do so, infuriating Lowry, who appeared to try to make sure the game officials knew what was happening.

After the game, Lowry told reporters that the man used profanity toward him as well.

“There’s no place for that,” Lowry said. “You know, he had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league and, you know, hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”

Lowry added, in an interview with ESPN, that “fans like that shouldn’t be allowed to be in there, because it’s not right. I can’t do nothing to protect myself. But the league does a good job, and hopefully they ban him from all NBA games forever.”

Lowry scored 23 points and added nine assists and four rebounds in Toronto’s win.

Game 4 of the series will be Friday night, in Oakland.

—Field Level Media