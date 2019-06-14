Warriors G Thompson (knee) ruled out

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) is assisted off the court during the second half in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State guard Klay Thompson injured his left knee during the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the Warriors announced.

The star sharpshooter had 30 points in 32 minutes. He injured his knee on an awkward fall while driving to the basket against Raptors forward Danny Green.

Thompson immediately went to the ground and grabbed his knee. He left the court only to return for a pair of free throws, which he made, giving Golden State an 85-80 lead. Later, Thompson was seen leaving Oracle Arena on crutches.

Warriors forward DeMarcus Cousins purposely committed a foul after Thompson’s second free throw. That stopped play and allowed Thompson to head back to the locker room.

Thompson, 29, shot 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc before he left the game. He also made all 10 of his free-throw attempts. He is averaging 26 points in the Finals, but he missed Game 3 because of a left hamstring strain.

