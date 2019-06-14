Warriors' Klay Thompson has ACL tear: report

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after an injury during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Warriors guard Klay Thompson tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the team’s series-ending Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in Oakland, ESPN reported, citing his agent.

Thompson was attempting to score a fast-break layup in the third quarter during Game Six when he was fouled from behind.

The 29-year-old landed awkwardly and fell to the court, grabbing his knee.

Thompson, a key part of the team’s championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018, was the hottest player on the court on Thursday before his injury. He had to be helped off the court and was later seen on crutches.

Thompson’s injury came one game after his team mate Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles tear, which is expected to keep him sidelined for all of next season.