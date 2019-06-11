Warriors stave off elimination with win over Raptors

Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) go for a loose ball during the second quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors overcame the loss of towering forward Kevin Durant to defeat the Toronto Raptors 106-105 in Game Five on Monday and keep alive their hopes of a third consecutive NBA championship.

The Warriors held off a late charge by the Raptors to secure the win behind 20 three pointers and improved defense, cutting the Raptors advantage to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The two-time defending champions were initially energized by the return of Durant, who returned to the starting lineup after missing more than a month with a right calf strain.

Durant made a trio of three pointers and scored 11 points but appeared to reinjure the leg in the second quarter while pivoting with the ball and had to be helped back to the locker room by Curry, Andre Iguodala and the team’s medical staff.

He was later seen leaving the game on crutches.

Game Six is on Thursday in Oakland.