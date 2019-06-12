Durant declares Achilles surgery a success

Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles in front of Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Four-times NBA leading scorer Kevin Durant had surgery on Wednesday for a ruptured Achilles tendon, the Golden State Warriors player announced on Instagram.

Durant said the surgery had been successful.

“My road back starts now,” he wrote in a post accompanied by a picture of him in a hospital bed.

“I’m hurting deeply but I’m OK.”

Durant’s long-awaited return for the NBA Finals lasted barely one quarter, before he suffered the injury in game five against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

The two-times NBA Finals most valuable player (MVP) had missed the previous games of the series with a calf injury.

The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.