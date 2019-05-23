Raptors' Nurse: Leonard 'feeling good,' Lowry 'not great'

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard’s health is just fine, while point guard Kyle Lowry is fighting through significant pain, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Wednesday.

May 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) chases during the first half in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s feeling good,” Nurse said of Leonard, who has shown an occasional limp during the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. “No concerns at this point. He’s good.”

Leonard had his workload managed during the regular season and did not play on back-to-back nights, but he has logged 38.2 minutes per game through 16 postseason games, averaging 31.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He had a modest 19 points in Tuesday’s Game 4 as the Raptors equaled the series at 2-2.

Lowry has been playing with an injured left (non-shooting) thumb since hurting it in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs, wearing an oversize, padded glove to aid the healing process. He struggled in Games 3 and 4 but managed 25 points, six assists and five rebounds in Game 4.

“Kyle’s hand is not great,” Nurse told reporters. “You know, he’s — it’s hurt and it’s sore and it causes him a lot of pain. But he seems to be able to manage it through the game and do what he can do.

“He’s obviously scoring and playing great on top of the other things he always does.”

Nurse also said forward OG Anunoby remains without a timetable for a return after having an emergency appendectomy last month.

“He’s moving pretty good, he’s shooting, but still a ways away from being able to take hits and contact in the areas that he needs to test out,” Nurse said.

Anunoby averaged seven points and 2.9 rebounds in 67 regular-season games this year.

Game 5 of the series is Thursday in Milwaukee.

—Field Level Media