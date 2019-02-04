Ibaka helps Raptors cruise past Clippers

Serge Ibaka scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 121-103 Sunday afternoon.

Feb 3, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) is fouled as he shoots in the third quarter by Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Clippers 121-103. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard added 18 points and five rebounds for the Raptors, who swept the two-game season series between the teams. Pascal Siakam and CJ Miles each scored 15 points, and Delon Wright chipped in with 14 points off the bench for Toronto.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points for the Clippers, who have split the first two games of a six-game trip. Lou Williams added 18 points, Tobias Harris had 13, Patrick Beverley 12 and Montrezl Harrell, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, and Boban Marjanovic, who had nine rebounds, each scored 10 points.

Toronto led by as many as 19 points during the third quarter, was up by 17 entering the fourth and went ahead by 23 with 10:09 left in the game.

After the Clippers moved to within 18 points, the Raptors pulled away again and led by 23 again when Miles hit a 3-pointer with 4:59 remaining.

A 12-0 Los Angeles run erased a Raptors lead to even the teams at 23-23 at the end of the first quarter.

But the Raptors opened the second with a 12-2 run. Siakam’s bucket increased the lead to 16 with 1:41 left in the first half, which ended with Toronto ahead 65-51.

Leonard led first-half scorers with 15 points, and Ibaka had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander, who is from nearby Hamilton, Ont., led the Clippers’ first-half scorers with 13 points.

L.A. trailed by 25 points during the second quarter of its game in Detroit on Saturday before beating the Pistons 111-101.

The Clippers pulled to within 11 early in the second half, but Ibaka’s two free throws at the 8:37 mark bumped the lead to 18.

Marjanovic’s tip-in reduced Toronto’s lead to 11 with 3:52 left in the third quarter. The Raptors then produced a 12-4 spurt and led by 19 points with 1:12 remaining in the third on OG Anunoby’s driving layup. Toronto led 97-80 after three quarters.

The Raptors were without point guard Kyle Lowry (back spasms).

