Sports News
July 18, 2019 / 6:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Report: Raptors G Lowry undergoes thumb procedure

1 Min Read

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy during Raptors victory parade celebration in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry underwent a procedure to repair a tendon in his left thumb, but he still plans on being available for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, ESPN reported.

Lowry is not expected to miss USA Basketball’s mini-camp to be held Aug. 5-9 at Las Vegas. He last played for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics and is one of 20 players invited to the mini-camp for the current team.

Lowry, 33, scored 14.2 points with 8.7 assists for the Raptors in the 2018-19 season and scored 15.0 points with 6.6 assists in 24 games during the postseason on the way to an NBA title.

The 32-team FIBA World Cup is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below