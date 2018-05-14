Report: Bucks, Raptors want Budenholzer for head coach

Mike Budenholzer is the top candidate to become head coach of two NBA franchises, ESPN reported on Monday.

Apr 1, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer shows emotion against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Budenholzer and the Toronto Raptors engaged in contract talks over the weekend and the Milwaukee Bucks plan to revisit discussions about their job opening this week, per the report. Milwaukee has interviews set this week with former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

Budenholzer was 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year but was released from his contract with the Atlanta Hawks at the end of this regular season to pursue other opportunities.

The Raptors fired 2017-18 Coach of the Year Dwane Casey on Friday despite the club winning 59 games and entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors were swept by Cleveland in the conference semifinals.

Milwaukee parted with Jason Kidd in January and assistant coach Joe Prunty served the rest of the season as interim head coach.

Budenholzer was hired by the Hawks after 17 seasons as an assistant to Gregg Popovich with the Spurs.

—Field Level Media