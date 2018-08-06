FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 6, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Report: Monroe signs with Raptors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Free-agent center Greg Monroe, 28, has agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 3, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Boston Celtics center Greg Monroe (55) holds the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks center Tyler Zeller (44) during the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The eight-year veteran provides frontcourt depth for Toronto. The Raptors acquired All-Star Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster deal, and have Jonas Valanciunas, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.

Monroe was well-traveled during the 2017-18 season, averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 51 games split between the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. He was acquired by Phoenix in a November deal that sent Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee, then signed with Boston after receiving a buyout.

Monroe averaged 4.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.5 minutes in 11 playoff games for the Celtics.

He is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in 589 career regular-season games.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.