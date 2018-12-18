NBA fines Raptors coach Nurse $15K for criticizing refs

Dec 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse looks on in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse $15,000 on Tuesday in the wake of his public criticism of the officials following Sunday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Nurse said it was “ridiculous” that Raptors star Kawhi Leonard went to the free throw line just four times in the 95-86 loss to the Nuggets.

“Tonight was a very severe case of a guy who was playing great, taking it to the rim, and just absolutely getting held, grabbed, poked, slapped, hit and everything. And they refused to call any of it,” Nurse told reporters after the game. “It was unbelievable to me. You can’t tell me one of the best players in the league takes a hundred hits in that game and shoots four free throws.”

Though the league didn’t appreciate the comments, Leonard did.

“When your coach is seeing the same things you are feeling, it’s great,” Leonard said.

Leonard tallied 29 points and 14 rebounds against the Nuggets, finishing 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

