Reports: Raptors to name Nurse head coach

Assistant coach Nick Nurse agreed in principle to become head coach of the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, multiple outlets have reported.

Apr 15, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the Air Canada Centre prior to game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN first reported Nurse’s promotion.

An assistant for the Raptors since 2013, Nurse, 50, was a two-time coach of the year in the British Basketball League.

Nurse and San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina were the finalists to replace Dwane Casey, who was named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Raptors to a franchise-best 59 wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season. But the team was again bounced from the playoffs by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Casey was let go shortly after.

Nurse, who is from Iowa and attended the University of Northern Iowa, also coached in the D-League, winning championships in 2011 with the Iowa Energy and in 2013 with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Toronto’s roster remains well stocked, including All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

Casey was named head coach of the Detroit Pistons, replacing Stan Van Gundy, on Monday.

—Field Level Media