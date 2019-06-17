Warriors congratulate NBA champion Raptors in Toronto newspaper ad

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry kisses the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy during Toronto Raptors victory parade celebration in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors took out a full-page advert in the Toronto Star on Monday to congratulate a Toronto Raptors team that stopped them claiming a third consecutive NBA championship.

The ad appeared on the day of the Raptors victory parade, which brought Canada’s biggest city to a standstill with an estimated 2 million gathering to celebrate the country’s first NBA championship.

“The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA championship to the City of Toronto,” read the ad which featured a photo of Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugging Raptors counterpart Kyle Lowry after the NBA Finals.

The Raptors won the best-of-seven series with a 114-110 Game Six victory last week in Oakland, California.