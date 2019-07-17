Report: Raptors reach two-year deal with PG Payne

The Toronto Raptors agreed to a two-year deal with free agent point guard Cameron Payne, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Payne, who turns 25 next month, joins his fourth NBA team since the Oklahoma City Thunder picked him 14th overall in the 2015 draft out of Murray State.

He split the 2018-19 season with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 6.3 points and 2.7 assists in 40 games (13 starts).

Payne has posted career averages of 6.0 points, 2.5 assists and 16.0 minutes in 153 games (28 starts).

He played for the Mavericks during the 2019 NBA Summer League, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals in three games.

He is the third point guard on the reigning NBA champion Raptors’ roster, joining Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

