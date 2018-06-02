Autopsy of ex-NBA player Butler reveals drugs, alcohol at time of crash

Former NBA player Rasual Butler had drugs and alcohol in his system when he and his wife died in a one-car accident in January in California.

January 22, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Rasual Butler (18) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Louis Williams (23) and forward Brandon Bass (2) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Butler had alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine and oxycodone in his system at the time of the crash, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

According to Los Angeles police, Butler was speeding before jumping a curb, and his vehicle hit three parking meters and a concrete wall before flipping over twice and coming to rest in a shopping mall parking lot. Butler, 38, and his wife, Leah LaBelle Vladowski, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene..

The coroner’s report says both died from “multiple traumatic injuries” in the crash.

Butler played 13 seasons in the NBA with eight different franchises as a swingman after being drafted out of La Salle by the Miami Heat in 2002.

Butler’s wife was an R&B singer who appeared on “American Idol” in 2004.

Butler played his final NBA games with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2015-16 season and attended training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016. He played in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league last summer.

He averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 809 career NBA games. Butler appeared in all 82 games for the 2009-10 Los Angeles Clippers and averaged a career-best 11.9 points per game.

—Field Level Media