Former NBA player Hickson facing armed robbery charge

Former NBA player J.J. Hickson was arrested on a charge of armed robbery and is being held in Coweta County Jail in Georgia.

January 19, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets forward J.J. Hickson (7) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old Hickson was arrested on Friday. Coweta County Sheriff Department spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough said the arrest was in relation to a home invasion in Senoia, Ga., where a person was attacked and several items were taken.

Yarbrough said three people were involved with the home invasion but only Hickson was charged with a crime.

Captain John Kennedy elaborated further on what transpired.

“The victim was beat up pretty good and they took some personal items from the residence,” Kennedy said. “And at that point in time through the help of a canvass we were able to identify a suspect and a suspect vehicle. We were able to identify a suspect from that.”

Hickson played high school basketball in Marietta, Ga., before moving on to play college hoops at North Carolina State. He was the 19th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Hickson played three seasons for the Cavaliers and also played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards during eight NBA seasons.

His best season came with the Trail Blazers in 2012-13 when he averaged a double-double of 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds. He posted a career-best scoring average of 13.8 per game in 2010-11 with the Cavaliers.

Hickson averaged 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 534 career NBA games (307 starts). He made more than $26 million in salary during his career, according to sports contract website Spotrac.

Hickson played for teams in China and Lebanon last season.

—Field Level Media