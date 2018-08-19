Robertson's '71 championship ring sells for $91K

Basketball legend Oscar Robertson auctioned off some of his most prominent basketball memorabilia this weekend, including his 1971 NBA championship ring, which fetched $91,138.

FILE PHOTO: June 25, 2018; Santa Monica, CA, USA; Former NBA player Oscar Robertson poses for photos with his lifetime achievement award during the NBA Award Show at Barker Hanger. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Robertson, a former NBA MVP and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, auctioned a variety of items in a Lelands.com event that ended early Saturday.

Among the 51 items listed were the championship ring Robertson won with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971, his Basketball Hall of Fame ring and induction trophy, 11 of his NBA All-Star rings — he was a 12-time All-Star — and his game-worn jerseys from the Bucks and University of Cincinnati.

The Hall of Fame ring ($60,659) and Bucks jersey ($50,131) also went for top dollar. His induction trophy sold for $27,570, while the Bearcats jersey went for $37,663.

Each item includes a letter of authenticity signed by Robertson, whose storied NBA career ended in 1974. He was named to the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1980 for his playing career, which included nine first team All-NBA selections and the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 1964. Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings have retired his jersey. Robertson, now 79, played the first 10 of his 14 seasons in the NBA with the Cincinnati Royals, which became the Kansas City, and later, Sacramento Kings.

Robertson was honored last month with the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.