Jazz PG Conley returns to NBA bubble

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley returned to the NBA bubble near Orlando and his availability for the first-round playoff series with the Denver Nuggets is being determined by the league.

Conley was tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the NBA campus for the birth of his son, the team said.

Conley missed Game 1 of the series Monday, an overtime loss to the Nuggets. Game 2 is Wednesday, but Conley is unlikely to be cleared from quarantine. ESPN’s Doris Burke reported Monday that Conley was likely to be out four days upon his return to Florida, which puts his availability for Game 3 on Friday up in the air.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday.

Conley, 32, averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 47 games (41 starts) in his first season with Utah in 2019-20.

He was traded by Memphis to the Jazz in July 2019 after spending his first 12 NBA seasons with the Grizzlies.

Drafted No. 4 overall in 2007 out of Ohio State, Conley has career averages of 14.9 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 835 games (799 starts).

