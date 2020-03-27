Health officials clear Jazz players, staff of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Utah Jazz fans look for information on their phones following teams being sent to locker rooms and a delay in the start of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz players and staff have been cleared of the coronavirus, the team said Friday.

“The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others,” the team said in a statement.

The NBA suspended play after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. His teammate, fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players and staff members went through isolation and quarantine, as required, the team said. They will practice social distancing and limit their time outside their homes to “essential activities.”

