Warriors sign Curry to record deal: reports

Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35), guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate with his caught Riley in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Stephen Curry has agreed to a record five-year, $201 million 'super-max' deal to stay at the Golden State Warriors, according to several reports on Friday.

The deal came immediately after the NBA's free agency period began and was done under the league's designated veteran player extension.

Under the new designation, which was added to the current collective bargaining agreement, Curry was eligible for the lucrative deal since he won at least one MVP award in the last three seasons.

The 29-year-old has claimed the MVP honor in two of the last three seasons while helping the Warriors to two NBA titles.

The reports said the Warriors paid Curry $12.1 million last season in the final season of a four-year deal worth approximately $44 million signed after the 2012-13 season.

Curry averaged 25.3 points and shot 41.1 percent from three-point range last season while teaming up with new addition Kevin Durant and ultimately cruising to a championship.