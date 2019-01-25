NBA: Warriors meet Obama in D.C. before beating Wizards

Jan 24, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. The Warriors won 126-118. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors shared a private visit with former U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday before beating the Washington Wizards 126-118 in D.C.

A photo of the meeting was posted on Instagram by a team security guard who later deleted the image. San Jose Mercury News reporter Logan Murdock captured the photo and tweeted it.

The team’s players and security personnel visited with Obama for about an hour, the San Jose Mercury News said.

Golden State’s coaching staff was not in attendance.

The Warriors have avoided the traditional trip for a championship team to the White House under sitting President Donald Trump.

Trump publicly revoked the standing invitation after Golden State’s 2017 NBA title after guard Stephen Curry had previously said he would not want to attend.

The team also did not visit after their 2018 championship.

Warriors players declined to elaborate on who set up the meeting with Obama.