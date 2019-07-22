Wizards expected to offer All-Star G Beal an extension

FILE PHOTO: June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal poses with his community service award at the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards are expected to offer All-Star guard Bradley Beal a three-year $111 million extension this week, although there are no indications he will accept immediately, ESPN reported Monday.

Beal, 26, still has two years and $55.8 million remaining on his current contract. He will be able to receive an extension offer on Friday and then would have until Oct. 21 to sign it. Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein said careful consideration will be given to any extension offer.

“There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do,” Bartelstein said, according to ESPN. “There are nothing but great feelings for (chairman) Ted (Leonsis), (general manager) Tommy (Sheppard) and (head coach) Scott (Brooks). They’ve treated Brad wonderfully.”

Beal scored a career-best 25.6 points per game with 5.5 assists this past season. In seven seasons with the Wizards, the former No. 3 overall selection in the 2012 draft has averaged 19.8 points and 3.7 assists. He was an All-Star in each of the past two seasons.

Not agreeing to an extension now still might not indicate that Beal has intentions to leave down the road. If he earns all-NBA status in the upcoming season, he could then be eligible for a five-year, $254 million supermax contract next summer.

On Monday, it also was reported that Beal will opt out of playing with Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China. The Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Rockets’ James Harden and Eric Gordon, and the Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum also have opted out of playing for Team USA.

