December 18, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 2 days ago

James takes another shot at Trump during Washington visit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - LeBron James used a visit to Washington on Sunday to express his continued displeasure at Donald Trump, without once mentioning the United States president by name.

James took the court wearing one white and one black shoe for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Washington Wizards in an NBA game in the national capital.

Both shoes had the word “EQUALITY” stitched in capital letters on the back, and they got the attention he apparently was seeking.

”Obviously, we know where we are right now and we know who’s at the helm here,” the four-times NBA most valuable player told reporters after the game, played barely a mile from the White House.

Dec 17, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with forward Kevin Love (0) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

“Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding what we stand for and how powerful we are as men, and as women, black or white or Hispanic.”

James, a frequent and outspoken critic of Trump, backed losing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

He has continued his attacks on Trump in the 13 months since the election, saying that the president does not understand that many children look to their leader for guidance and encouragement.

James spoke on Sunday after compiling his third straight triple-double -- 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists -- as the Cavaliers beat the Wizards 106-99.

“No matter your race, this is a beautiful country and we’re never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are,” he said.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
