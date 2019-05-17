Report: Wizards make offer to Nuggets' president

FILE PHOTO: Jan 17, 2019; London, ENG; Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis before the game against the New York Knicks at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards have offered their top front-office job to Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, according to a report from The Athletic on Friday.

Connelly, met with Wizards owner Ted Leonsis on Friday in Washington, D.C., according to the website, after Washington’s request to interview him was approved by the Nuggets. The Wizards reportedly offered a four-year deal.

ESPN reported Thursday night that Connelly, a Baltimore native whose wife is from D.C., would not consider an overture from any team other than Washington. Meanwhile, Nuggets ownership is confident that general manager Arturas Karnisovas could adequately replace Connelly if he is hired by the Wizards, though Denver’s relationship with Connelly remains strong.

The Athletic report added that Connelly has told friends over the years that running the Wizards would be his “dream job.”

Connelly signed an extension with Denver in February, but ESPN reported Washington could offer “a far more lucrative package.”

A candidate for Executive of the Year, Connelly helped construct a young roster that led the Nuggets to the second-best record in the Western Conference. Denver won 54 games and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2013, losing in Game 7 of the second round to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Wizards fired president Ernie Grunfeld in April, ending his 16-year tenure with the team.

Washington went 32-50 this season, marking its first losing record since 2012-13, with point guard John Wall missing much of the season due to injury.

