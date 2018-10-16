FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 5:23 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Wizards trade Meeks to Bucks for cash, pick

1 Min Read

The Washington Wizards traded disgruntled guard Jodie Meeks, cash considerations and a protected second-round pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a protected second-round pick, the teams announced Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 24, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks (20) poses for a portrait during Wizards Media Day at Medstar Wizards Performance Center/Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple outlets reported that the Bucks, who set their 15-man regular-season roster on Monday, will waive Meeks, who signed with the Wizards as a free agent in July 2017.

Meeks has served six games of a 25-game suspension leveled in August for violating the league’s drug policy, although he is awaiting word on his appeal. If the suspension is not trimmed, he won’t be eligible to return until Nov. 26.

Milwaukee drafted Meeks 41st overall in 2009. The 31-year-old enters his 10th NBA season with career averages of 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 531 games, 204 as a starter.

As he lost playing time last season, Meeks averaged 6.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 77 games.

—Field Level Media

