Wizards, Knicks will meet in NBA's London game next season

The NBA unveiled the teams who will play when the league returns to London next season on Wednesday.

Jan 11, 2018; London, ENG; An overall view during the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks, making their third appearance, will take on the Washington Wizards, who are making their London debut.

This will be the ninth time the NBA has played a game in England’s most populous city.

“We’ve been playing regular-season match-ups in London for nearly a decade, and over that time the games and the surrounding festivities have grown into the equivalent of an NBA All-Star experience transported to Europe,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a press release from the league. “Fans and partners from across the continent come to celebrate basketball and enjoy the excitement and experience of an NBA game.”

Wizards guard John Wall expressed excitement about going abroad.

“It will be an honor to represent the Washington Wizards organization as we play our first game in the UK,” he said. “I look forward to connecting with our fans in London and using the experience to further bond as a team.”

Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. also expressed happiness about a return trip to England. New York has split the two previous regular-season games it played in London.

“I am excited to return to London. We had a great experience during our last visit in 2015 playing in front of passionate fans and are looking forward to another trip overseas,” Hardaway said.

The teams will meet at O2 Arena on Jan. 17.

—Field Level Media