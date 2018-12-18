With deal finally official, Ariza joins Wizards

Trevor Ariza is officially a member of the Washington Wizards.

Dec 10, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Trevor Ariza (3) shoots the ball between LA Clippers center Boban Marjanovic (51) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

An ill-fated, three-way trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns fell apart on Friday before the Wizards and Phoenix Suns engaged to pull off the deal involving Kelly Oubre and Ariza, who passed his team physical in Washington on Monday.

“Trevor has been one of the most effective, efficient and versatile players at his position for over a decade,” said Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld. “We are obviously very familiar with the leadership and experience he brings as one of the league’s most respected professionals and look forward to welcoming him back to the team.”

Ariza has 102 games of playoff experience and is back with Washington for his second stint with the team (2012-14), which included a playoff run into the second round.

The 15-year veteran is a career .353 shooter from 3-point range in 968 career games (667 starts), including stops with Phoenix, Houston, Washington, New Orleans, the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando and New York.

Ariza averaged 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 26 games (all starts) with the Suns this season.

Oubre, 23, was the 15th overall pick in 2015 after one season at Kansas. He is averaging a career-high 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 29 games, including seven starts, this season.

In addition, the Suns acquired point guard Austin Rivers. The well-traveled former 10th overall pick out of Duke has played for the Pelicans, Clippers and Wizards. Rivers, who is in his seventh NBA season, is averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29 games with the Wizards this season.

A deal with the Grizzlies disintegrated Friday night over miscommunication about whether Dillon Brooks — or MarShon Brooks — would be involved in the trade. The Suns wanted Dillon Brooks, not MarShon Brooks, while the Grizzlies did not intend to part with Dillon Brooks.

—Field Level Media