Suns waive Rivers, Wiz make G-League call-up following trade

The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards finally got the Trevor Ariza trade done on Monday, but the two teams weren’t done tinkering with their rosters.

The biggest reported move actually happened late Monday night, with multiple outlets reporting the Suns are waiving guard Austin Rivers. The Wizards sent Rivers and forward Kelly Oubre to Phoenix in exchange for guard/forward Trevor Ariza.

Most analysts assumed Rivers would be used to fill a need at point guard despite the fact he does not fit the traditional point guard mold. Instead, he would be free to sign with any team other than the Wizards should he clear waivers.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Suns will be responsible for paying about $8 million of what is owed Rivers if he clears waivers and that his $12.65 million cap hit will give the team $33.5 million in dead money this season, which is tops in the NBA.

Multiple reports Tuesday said Rivers is expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies, the other team in a three-team trade involving Ariza and Rivers that fell apart after miscommunication over the other players to be involved.

The Wizards announced Tuesday they have signed guard Chasson Randle from their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. Randle played in 26 games with Philadelphia and New York in the 2016-17 season but has not played in the NBA since.

