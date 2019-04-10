Wizards' Wall unsure he'll be able to play next season

Apr 9, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) sits on the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The foot injury that cost John Wall half of this season might sideline the Washington Wizards point guard for all of next season, too.

The five-time All-Star, speaking to reporters Tuesday during the Wizards’ season finale, expressed uncertainty regarding the timetable for his recovery. Wall hasn’t played since Dec. 26, and he underwent surgery in February to repair his left Achilles tendon.

“Whenever my body feels like it’s back to where I feel ready to play, that’s when I’ll come back,” Wall said, according to the Washington Post. “I think I’ve been through the process of plenty of injuries and just coming back before I was supposed to and injuring myself and making it a lot worse. So, this is one, just take my time and let my whole body heal and get back to being 100 percent.”

Wall, 28, appeared in 32 games this season, and he averaged 20.7 points (the second-highest mark of his career), 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Asked his thoughts on the possibility the Wizards could select a point guard in this year’s draft, Wall said, according to the Post, “I’d be fine. I don’t have no problem with that because it is what it is. You have to do what’s best for the team and make sure that we have pieces. And when I come back, he can be a great backup to me.”

He said of his aim for the offseason: “Just getting the motion back in my foot, just being able to walk on two shoes. That’s what I’m really waiting to get to. Then after that, it’s just everything is taking my time and going with the process. That’s how long it takes.”

Wall still has four years and $170 million left on his contract.

