MJ tops trio of sports figures on Forbes' wealthiest celebs list

Forbes released its list of America’s 10 wealthiest celebrities on Tuesday, and sprinkled in with the directors and media moguls are a trio of names sports fans will easily recognize.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets team owner Michael Jordan yells at an official in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Though his Charlotte Hornets are 29th in Forbes’ list of NBA franchise values, owner Michael Jordan is the highest-rated sports figure on the list at No. 4. According to Forbes, MJ’s net worth is $1.7 billion, up $300 million from 2017. According to Forbes, Jordan’s worth is primarily “derived from his sneaker fortune and a 90% stake in the increasingly valuable Charlotte Hornets. His stake in the basketball team is valued at an estimated $800 million.”

Just behind His Airness but at little more than half the net worth ($900 million) is rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z. Forbes says the former Brooklyn Nets minority owner and founder of Roc Nation Sports agency saw his net worth climb $90 million in the last 12 months. Among Roc Nation’s clients are Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Just making the list at $800 million is golfer Tiger Woods. His net worth is up $50 million from 2017, according to Forbes. Woods enjoyed his best season in years, winning the Tour Championship for his first Tour win since 2013 and finishing second in the PGA Championship.

Forbes’ list of America’s wealthiest celebrities 2018

Top 10

1. George Lucas

Net worth: $5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg

$3.7 billion

3. Oprah Winfrey

$2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan

$1.7 billion

t-5. Kylie Jenner

$900 million

t-5. Jay-Z

$900 million

7. David Copperfield

$875 million

8. Diddy

$825 million

t-9. Tiger Woods

$800 million

t-9. James Patterson

$800 million

—Field Level Media