Zion Williamson signs with CAA

FILE PHOTO: May 14, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Duke forward Zion Williamson is seen prior to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery at the Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Projected No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson will be represented by CAA Sports.

The agency announced their partnership with Williamson, who played one season at Duke, on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that CAA basketball agent Austin Brown and executive Lisa Joseph-Metelus will represent Williamson. CAA will be charged with navigating Williamson through various endorsement deals, including what is expected to be one of the largest shoe contracts ever.

“In my lifetime, I think it’s going to be the biggest bidding war ever done,” Sonny Vaccaro, a former marketing executive with Nike, Adidas and Reebok, told ESPN last month. “I would put them all on go.”

With CAA, Brown represents a number of NBA players, including Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell. Brown played college basketball at DePauw.

Joseph-Metelus worked with recently retired Dwyane Wade during his career.

Williamson was the NCAA Player of the Year. The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to select him with the No. 1 overall pick of the June 20 draft.

In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-7 forward played in 33 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 68 percent from the field.

—Field Level Media