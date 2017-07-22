Wall agrees to four-year contract extension with Wizards

May 12, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) celebrates after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Point guard John Wall and the Washington Wizards have agreed on a four-year, $170 million contract extension, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Wall, 26, is coming off the best season of his career and was eligible to sign a supermax contract after being named to the All-NBA Third Team last season.

Wall did not sign immediately in the off-season but quickly silenced any doubters by committing back to the team that drafted him first overall in 2010.

Wall helped lead the Wizards to the Eastern Conference semi-finals before losing to Boston in a seven-game series this past season.

The four-time All-Star averaged career highs in points (23.1), assists (10.7) and steals (2.0) in 78 games last season, his seventh in the NBA.

Wall, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook and Houston's James Harden were the only players to average 20 points and 10 assists last season.