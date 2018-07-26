NBA notebook: 41-year-old Carter reportedly joins Hawks

Vince Carter is slated to play a 21st NBA season after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Apr 11, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (15) dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The 41-year-old Carter will be joining his eighth NBA team. He averaged a career-low 5.4 points in 58 games (five starts) for the Sacramento Kings last season.

The eight-time All-Star has career averages of 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 1,405 NBA games (974 starts). He was one of the league’s top players during his stints with the Toronto Raptors (1998-2004) and then-New Jersey Nets (2004-09).

Carter ranks 22nd in NBA history with 24,868 career points.

—Carmelo Anthony’s expected path to the Houston Rockets is nearly complete after a three-team deal that sends him to the Atlanta Hawks was finalized.

The framework for the complex deal that involves the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers was put in place last week.

Sources told The New York Times that the Hawks will release Anthony. By doing so, Anthony will earn the $27.9 million due to him next season under his existing contract. He can then sign what is expected to be a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum of $2.4 million.

—Jonah Bolden signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that drafted him in 2017.

Bolden signed a four-year, $7 million contract.

The 76ers selected Bolden, who hails from Australia, with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Prior to the draft, Bolden played for Serbia’s KK FMP, averaging 12.6 points and 7.0 rebounds. He spent the 2015-16 season at UCLA.

