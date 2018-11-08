NBA notebook: All-Star draft reportedly to be televised

For the second time, NBA captains will draft All-Star teams before the game is played in 2019. For the first time, the draft will be televised, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Five starters from the East and five from the West will be selected as per tradition by fan balloting. Captains to be named will choose teams to fill out the rosters.

The NBA opted not to televise the draft in 2018, when Stephen Curry and LeBron James served as team captains. Both players disclosed their decisions to media members over time. James said immediately after the draft the process should have been televised and repeated his support Wednesday.

“What’s bad about it? It’s All-Star Weekend,” James said when asked if televising the captains’ choices would be a good thing. “You got 24 of the best players in the world that’s going to make the team. It doesn’t matter if you’re first or last, you’re 24 of the best in the world at that point in time. I don’t think it’ll be bad. We’ll see.”

—Golden State forward Draymond Green has been ruled out of the Warriors’ Thursday home showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks because of a sprained right big toe, coach Steve Kerr told reporters after practice.

Green sustained the injury Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kerr said Green’s status is day-to-day.

Green will be sitting out a contest in which his trademark stellar defense surely will be needed as the Warriors try to slow Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 25.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

—Miami sixth man Dwyane Wade didn’t suit up for the Heat’s Wednesday night game against the San Antonio Spurs, the first time he missed a game this season.

The Heat said Wade’s absence is due to personal reasons.

Wade came off the bench for Miami in each of the first nine games this season and is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field.

—Toronto guard Norman Powell is out indefinitely after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation on Monday against the Utah Jazz, the Raptors announced.

The Raptors said there is no timeline for Powell’s return, but ESPN reported he will miss four to six weeks. Powell is averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game for the Raptors, who are tied with the Warriors with the NBA’s best record at 10-1.

Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard, who missed the previous two games, was listed as questionable ahead of the Wednesday night game against the Sacramento Kings.

—Philadelphia 76ers reserve big man Mike Muscala will miss at least one week after fracturing his nose Tuesday during practice.

The team announced that the injury occurred during a collision with a teammate. Muscala received six stitches for a cut on his face and will wear a protective mask once he is cleared to return. He will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

The 6-foot-11 Muscala will miss at least four games, beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

—Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the NBA for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview, the NBA announced.

Jokic used an anti-gay slur when asked a question about Chicago Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. after a game on Oct. 31.

