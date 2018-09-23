NBA notebook: Butler to miss Wolves' media day, start of camp

Jimmy Butler has received permission from the Minnesota Timberwolves to skip the team’s media day on Monday and he will not be available for the start of training camp on Tuesday, The Athletic reported on Saturday.

2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Preliminary - Men's Preliminary Round Group A USA v Serbia - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Jimmy Butler (USA) of the USA before the game. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Earlier this week, the four-time All-Star guard reportedly requested a trade and expressed interest in the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

Butler, who turned 29 last week, appeared in 59 games last season for the Timberwolves, averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals.

He is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $92.3 million contract he signed with Chicago in 2015, but he can enter the free agent market next summer by opting out of the final year. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $18.7 million in 2018-19. In July, Butler reportedly turned down Minnesota’s four-year extension offer worth $110 million.

—Less than two weeks before the first preseason game, Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic injured his knee in international play for the Serbian national team.

Bogdanovic will undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure in New York on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. He felt discomfort in his left knee during a 91-65 win over Estonia in a World Cup qualifier.

A first-round draft pick by the Phoenix Suns in 2014, Bogdanovic made his NBA debut with the Kings last season and averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a rookie.

—The Chicago Bulls announced that center Omer Asik will be out indefinitely due to an arthritis condition that developed over the summer.

The Bulls acquired Asik when they traded Nikola Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans in February.

Asik, 32, began his career with the Bulls in 2010 and spent his first two seasons in Chicago before moving on to stints with the Houston Rockets and Pelicans. For his career, Asik has averaged 5.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over 471 games.

—Field Level Media