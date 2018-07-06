NBA notebook: Cavs reportedly open to trading Love

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is on the trading block, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) pressures Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

One of the possible destinations is the Los Angeles Lakers, where Love would reunite with the recently departed LeBron James, who agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers this week. The Portland Trail Blazers are also a possible trade destination for Love, according to a report from veteran NBA journalist Chris Sheridan.

Love, a five-time All-Star, has two seasons remaining on his deal with the Cavaliers and is owed around $49.7 million. The second year is a player option.

Jun 22, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first round pick Luka Doncic, guard Slovenia answers questions during a press conference at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 30-year-old forward averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 59 regular-season games last season.

—The Dallas Mavericks open up NBA Summer League play on Friday, but No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic won’t be in uniform.

Doncic hasn’t yet reached a buyout agreement with Real Madrid, his EuroLeague team, ahead of Dallas’ first summer league game.

“He needs to have his buyout completed with Real Madrid, he needs a FIBA letter of clearance, he needs a physical and he needs to sign a contract,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters in Dallas on Thursday before the Mavericks headed to Las Vegas. “We’re getting close to getting those things done. But we’re not there yet.”

Jan 10, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) backs up to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica (88) in the second half at Target Center. The Mavericks won 93-87. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport Basketball NBA) *** Local Caption *** 2016-01-11T010140Z_1409108786_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NBA-DALLAS-MAVERICKS-AT-MINNESOTA-TIMBERWOLVES.JPG

—The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with forward Nemanja Bjelica, according to multiple reports. The Sixers will reportedly use their $4.4 million room mid-level exception to sign Bjelica.

Bjelica, 30, has spent all three of his seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves after a handful of years playing overseas in Spain (2010-13) and Turkey (2013-15), including winning the EuroLeague MVP in 2015.

He averaged NBA career highs of 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 20.5 minutes in 67 games (21 starts) last season while shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range.

—Field Level Media