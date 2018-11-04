NBA notebook: Chandler reportedly seeks buyout, eyes Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are in the process of negotiating a buyout with center Tyson Chandler, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: NBA basketball player Tyson Chandler poses at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards in Los Angeles July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chandler, 36, an 18-year veteran, plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers, according to ESPN. He is slated to make $13.6 million this season to end a four-year contract.

The 7-foot-1 Chandler is averaging 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in seven games for the Suns this season and has career averages of 8.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 1,086 games with the Chicago Bulls (2001-06), New Orleans Hornets (2006-09), Charlotte Bobcats (2009-10), Dallas Mavericks (2010-11, 2014-15) New York Knicks (2011-14) and Suns (2015-18).

He was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2011-12 season and played in the All-Star Game the following season.

—The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler says his desire to be traded has not faded, but he reiterated late Friday that he has been a good teammate, contrary to popular outside opinion.

“These are my guys,” Butler told Yahoo! Sports after the Timberwolves’ loss to Golden State in Oakland, Calif. “Look, [my situation] don’t got to do with me and everybody in this locker room. I love these . I’m going to keep it one hundred with you. I love these guys. So, when everybody says, ‘Oh, there’s going to be a problem in the locker room.’ Yeah, all right. Does it look like there’s a problem in the locker room?”

Butler demanded a trade at the outset of camp in September and stayed away from the team with what the Timberwolves said was a conditioning matter. Reports indicated Butler cannot get on the same page with franchise building blocks Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but the four-time All-Star disputed that sentiment.

—LeBron James knows that people are talking about reported tension between Lakers team president Magic Johnson and coach Luke Walton. But James, in his first season with the Lakers, doesn’t want to hear it.

“It doesn’t bother me at all because I don’t pay attention to it, I don’t listen to it,” James said Saturday in comments published by ESPN before the Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers. “It actually never even gets to me really, so it’s not a big deal for us.

“We need to figure out how we can string together some great games or even good games and bring our win total from where it is now. Because that’s the business we’re in. That’s the only thing we want to do. We want to be as good a team as we can be and win ballgames.”

—Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Derrick Rose is considered day-to-day with left ankle soreness.

Rose played four minutes in the first half of Friday’s loss at the Golden State Warriors before being ruled out at halftime with the sore ankle.

Rose exploded for 50 points in Minnesota’s win over Utah on Wednesday. He scored three points in four minutes before leaving Friday’s game, making his only shot attempt.

—Field Level Media