NBA notebook: Hawks waive Anthony after buyout agreement

The Atlanta Hawks placed Carmelo Anthony on waivers Monday, hours after reaching an agreement on a contract buyout. He will become a free agent once he clears waivers on Wednesday.

Apr 27, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) walks off the court after losing game six of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

A source told ESPN that terms of the buyout call for the 34-year-old Anthony to receive the $27.9 million due to him under the terms of his contract, then rebate $2.4 million to the Hawks. Once he clears waivers, he is expected to join the Houston Rockets for the veteran minimum contract of $2.4 million. He already has been working out with Houston stars James Harden and Chris Paul.

Anthony, who is entering his 16th NBA season, has a career scoring average of 24.1 points per game with Denver, New York and Oklahoma City. In 2017-18, in his only season with the Thunder, he averaged 16.2 points per game in 32.1 minutes.

The Hawks acquired Anthony on July 25 as part of a three-team transaction, with Atlanta also receiving a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Justin Anderson from the Philadelphia 76ers. To complete the trade, the Hawks traded Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder to Oklahoma City, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot moved from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.

—Dwyane Wade isn’t shedding much light on his future, as the 12-time All-Star guard sidestepped questions about whether or not he will play at 16th NBA season during a conference call.

Feb 27, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“In due time,” Wade said. “Time will tell.”

The 36-year-old Wade spent his first 13 seasons with the Miami Heat before playing one season with the Chicago Bulls and a half-season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to the Heat last season. Miami president Pat Riley said last week that the franchise is willing to wait on Wade’s decision. Riley is hopeful Wade reveals his intentions by mid-August.

—Philadelphia 76ers special adviser Jerry Colangelo will not continue with the club when his contract expires at the end of the year, according to multiple reports.

Colangelo’s departure isn’t surprising due to the fact his son, Bryan, resigned under pressure as president of basketball operations in June after an investigation determined his wife was using anonymous social media accounts to praise her husband and criticize others.

Jerry Colangelo, who joined the 76ers in December 2015, has declined to say if his departure was tied into his son’s situation. The 78-year-old said he will continue in his role as director of USA Basketball.

—The I Promise School, started in conjunction with LeBron James’ foundation and Akron Public Schools, opened for 240 third- and fourth-grade students. The school will add grade levels each academic year, and by 2022 is expected to educate children in first through eighth grades.

FILE PHOTO: May 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to not getting a foul called during the third quarter of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The LeBron James Family Foundation sought a way to help families like the one he grew up in, providing children with an education, a path to college and support services for them and their parents.

“We are going to be that groundbreaking school that will be a nationally recognized model for urban and public school excellence,” I Promise principal and Akron native Brandi Davis told USA Today. “We are letting people know it is about true wrap-around support, true family integration and true compassion.”

—Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play in next week’s Web.com Tour event in the San Francisco Bay Area, the golf entity announced.

Curry will participate in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward for the second straight year. He shot 8-over-par 148 while missing the cut last year in his Web.com tour debut. The 30-year-old Curry will maintain his amateur status and play on a sponsor’s exemption.

“We are thrilled to announce that Stephen Curry will once again compete in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae,” tournament director Trish Gregovich said in a statement. “His debut in 2017 was a tremendous success for our event and brought countless new golf fans to the Web.com Tour.

