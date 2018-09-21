NBA notebook: Knicks president 'not taking any risks' on Porzingis

When Kristaps Porzingis will return to the court at Madison Square Garden is anyone’s guess.

New York Knicks team president Steve Mills updated the media on Thursday about Porzingis’ recovery from the torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered in February, and he didn’t commit to when the 7-foot-3 Latvian would suit up again.

“There are a series of tests that are constantly taking place to see exactly where he is in his rehab,” Mills said. “As he hits certain milestones we’ll continue his rehab process all towards the direction of when he feels 100 percent comfortable, when we feel 100 percent comfortable. We’re not taking any risks with him.”

In 48 games last season, Porzingis averaged 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The 23-year-old is entering his fourth season. He is eligible for a five-year, $157 million contract extension, which would have to be offered and signed by Oct. 31 or otherwise he would have to wait until after the season.

—The Philadelphia 76ers officially named former player Elton Brand as the team’s new general manager.

News initially broke on Tuesday that the team would promote Brand, who was previously the 76ers’ vice president of basketball operations and GM of the G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats, to fill its vacant GM position.

In a statement, Brand called the promotion “a tremendous honor.” Brand, 39, reportedly impressed both team ownership and head coach Brett Brown — who also had been serving as interim GM — during the team’s extended interview process, one that raised eyebrows around the league for lasting months past the NBA draft in June as well as the start of free agency in July.

—Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and John Wall have formed “Assist for Hurricane Florence,” an online fundraiser similar to the one J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans formed after Hurricane Harvey ravaged his community a year ago. Watt’s effort raised $41.6 million.

Paul and Wall are North Carolina natives, and Curry attended high school and college in the state.

Their effort, being administered by the Edward Charles Foundation, had raised $52,000 of its $500,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon. Another famous North Carolinian, Michael Jordan, already has made a pair of $1 million donations to help victims, contributing to the American Red Cross and Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

