NBA notebook: League to sell games by quarter

NBA fans can buy any part of out-of-market games as part of the league’s pay-per-view League Pass package in 2018-19 season.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA and Turner Broadcasting are making the fourth quarter of games available at the start of the season, which begins Oct. 16. It will be available for purchase once the third quarter ends for $1.99, which is the first step in a multi-pronged approach to what commissioner Adam Silver terms “micro-transactions.”

“Instead of waiting to watch highlights after a game, fans will be able to enjoy a portion of a game in real-time,” Silver said in a statement Thursday.

“It’s a big moment, but it’s also a small first step. There are limitations in the technology right now, but we’re working as quickly as possible so that, at some point in the near future, fans can choose to buy any part of any game.”

—Despite Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s reported insistence to trade disgruntled star Jimmy Butler, the asking price is said to be too high.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported that the Timberwolves want a package of both prospects and veterans for Butler, who wants to be traded. Teams are skeptical about Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau’s willingness to make a deal, Wojnarowski tweeted.

Thibodeau said Butler would be away from the team for at least a week because he’s still rehabbing from offseason surgery on his right hand. However, Butler posted to social media his intense training workout videos and doesn’t appear to be physically limited in any way.

—The San Antonio Spurs announced they have exercised their fourth-year team option on point guard Dejounte Murray through the 2019-20 season.

The Spurs’ first-round pick in 2016, Murray became the youngest player in NBA history to make an All-Defensive Team (Second) in 2017-18 and set a franchise record for rebounds by a point guard (459).

Murray, who turned 22 earlier this month, is entering his third season. In 119 games, he has averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

—The Orlando Magic exercised their third-year team option on forward Jonathan Isaac, the team announced.

The transaction leaves Isaac, who turns 21 next week, signed through the 2019-20 campaign.

The 6-foot-10 Isaac averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 27 games (10 starts) last season as a rookie. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

—Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Zhaire Smith underwent a successful procedure following an allergic reaction to a food product, the team announced.

Smith, 19, underwent a thoracoscopy performed by Dr. Nathaniel Evans, Director of Thoracic Surgery and Associate Professor at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. According to Dr. Daniel Medina, the team’s Vice President of Athlete Care, Smith is currently recovering.

Smith was the 16th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played in 37 games as a Texas Tech freshman in 2017-18, averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent from 3-point distance.

