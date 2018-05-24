NBA notebook: Milwaukee police apologize for arrest, tasing of Bucks' Brown

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized Wednesday for the actions of the officers who tased and arrested Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown in January.

Mar 2, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Tyler Zeller (44) and guard Sterling Brown (23) puts pressure on Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (1) in the second quarter at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Morales said the officers “acted inappropriately” and have been disciplined following an internal investigation into the incident. Body-cam video of what happened was released Wednesday. In the video, Brown is seen surrounded by several officers outside his car. He is told by an officer to take his hands out of his pockets, and when he doesn’t immediately, the officers wrestle him to the ground and tase him.

“I am sorry this incident escalated to this level,” Morales said in a statement. Morales did not take questions from reporters in attendance.

Brown plans to file a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department as a result of the incident, he said as part of a lengthy statement he released Wednesday. The Bucks also released a statement supporting Brown.

—The Los Angeles Clippers and coach Doc Rivers agreed to a contract extension, the team announced.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rivers was entering the final season of his contract.

Rivers has a 259-151 record in five seasons as Los Angeles’ coach. The team has reached the playoffs four times during his tenure, though it missed the cut this season with a 42-40 mark and a constant stream of injuries that led to an NBA-high 37 different starting lineups.

—The Houston Rockets will don a patch on their jerseys to memorialize the 10 people killed by a gunman at nearby Santa Fe High School last week for Thursday night’s Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors.

The patches will be emblazoned with the words “Santa Fe HS.”

The team also plans to honor first responders during the game, and the school’s choir will perform the national anthem. A video tribute will also be played before the game. Team owner Tilman Fertitta invited school staff and the senior class to attend the game as well.

—Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis highlight the NBA All-Defensive team.

Gobert received 94 first-team votes and 192 total points while Davis had 73 and 163, respectively, in balloting from a select group of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (58 first-team votes, 136 points), Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (39, 105) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (27, 90) round out the first team. Named to the second team were Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (90 points), Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (86), Boston Celtics big man Al Horford (85), San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (80) and Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Jimmy Butler (79).

