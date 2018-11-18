NBA notebook: Warriors giving Green 'time off,' says Kerr

Golden State forward Draymond Green missed Saturday night’s game at Dallas because of an injured toe, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t sound as if he’s in a hurry to rush him back.

Nov 15, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) attempts to score as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kerr said Green will be out an undetermined amount of time, according to The Athletic.

“We decided to give him some time off,” Kerr said. “Don’t know how long it’ll be. The toe (sprain) is lingering.”

This comes on the heels of his spat with teammate Kevin Durant in Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors punished Green, suspending the three-time All-Star for Tuesday’s victory over Atlanta.

—Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo exited the team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with a sore right knee and did not return.

The All-Star guard played less than five minutes in the first quarter before asking for a substitution. The exact nature of the injury was not immediately available.

Oladipo entered the game leading the Pacers in points (22.7), assists (4.9) and steals (1.7) per game.

—New Orleans point guard Elfrid Payton will have surgery on his fractured left pinky finger next week, according to Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry. His timetable will be determined after the procedure.

Payton injured the finger in Friday night’s victory against the New York Knicks. It was his first game back after missing nine games due to an ankle sprain.

Payton has averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in six games this season.

