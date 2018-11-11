NBA roundup: Aldridge double-double leads Spurs over Rockets

LaMarcus Aldridge posted a double-double and paced the host San Antonio Spurs to a 96-89 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday in the first meeting this season between the Southwest Division rivals.

Nov 10, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at AT&T Center.

Aldridge finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Derrick White added 14 points and eight assists.

DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes scored 13 points apiece for the Spurs, who snapped a two-game skid.

Harden led the Rockets with 25 points, but shot just 7 of 27 from the field. Eric Gordon added 23 and Clint Capela recorded a double-double (12 points, 17 boards) for the Rockets, who dropped the final two games of their five-game road trip while shooting just 33.3 percent (30 for 90).

Raptors 128, Knicks 112

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his career-best 23 points in the third quarter, and Toronto remained undefeated at home in blowing out New York.

The Raptors have won six in a row and are off to a franchise best 12-1 start to the season that includes a 7-0 home record. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who shot 53.2 percent from the field.

The Knicks lost for the third time in four games despite 27 points from Tim Hardaway Jr. Enes Kanter added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Grizzlies 112, 76ers 106 (OT)

Mike Conley scored a season-high 32 points and Marc Gasol recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead host Memphis to a comeback win against shorthanded Philadelphia.

The Grizzlies rallied from their largest deficit of the season — 16 points — and forced overtime when Garrett Temple’s 3-pointer tied the score at 102-all with just under 40 seconds left.

Joel Embiid recorded his league-leading 13th double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. JJ Redick scored 20, but only four in the second half. Ben Simmons also totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Warriors 116, Nets 100

Quinn Cook scored 19 of his 27 points in the first half in his first start in place of the injured Stephen Curry, helping host Golden State roll to victory over Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant had game-highs with 28 points with 11 assists, and Klay Thompson added 24 as the Warriors bounced back from a home loss to Milwaukee to win convincingly despite the absence of Curry and Draymond Green.

Joe Harris fired in a team-high 24 points for Brooklyn, which was playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a dramatic 112-110 win at Denver on Friday night.

Clippers 128, Bucks 126 (OT)

Lou Williams hit a teardrop layup in traffic with less than a second remaining in overtime to give Los Angeles a signature win in beating visiting Milwaukee.

Williams, who leads the NBA in scoring off the bench, had a modest 12 points but added 10 assists as the Clippers have won three of their past four games.

Montrezl Harrell added 26 bench points and nine rebounds, while Patrick Beverley scored a season-high 21 points for the Clippers. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points with 18 rebounds and five steals for the Bucks.

Pelicans 119, Suns 99

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds as shorthanded New Orleans led wire to wire in a rout over visiting Phoenix.

Davis led four Pelicans in double figures as Julius Randle scored 22 points with 15 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 19 with nine assists, and E’Twaun Moore added 17. The Pelicans played without two starters as point guard Elfrid Payton and forward Nikola Mirotic both were sidelined by sprained right ankles.

T.J. Warren scored 25, rookie Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Devin Booker had 12 points for the Suns, who lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Lakers 101, Kings 86

The Los Angeles Lakers have a .500 record for the first time this season after a road win against Sacramento.

LeBron James scored 25 points for Los Angeles, which has won four of five and six of nine. Tyson Chandler had a team-high 12 rebounds off the bench in his second game since joining the Lakers.

De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points to lead Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III had 13 points off the bench and Willie Cauley-Stein had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, who had won six of eight coming in.

Wizards 116, Heat 110

John Wall scored 28 points with nine assists, reserve Jeff Green added 19 points and 10 rebounds and visiting Washington defeated Miami for its third win of the season.

Dwight Howard had 11 points and 16 rebounds and Bradley Beal finished with 18 points for the Wizards, who had lost seven of their past eight games overall and improved to 2-6 on the road.

Josh Richardson led the Heat with 24 points and Rodney McGruder added 22. Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Miami lost its second straight.

Bulls 99, Cavaliers 98

Zach LaVine scored 24 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 as Chicago got off to a quick start and held on for a victory over visiting Cleveland.

Cleveland had one last possession to go out in front but Collin Sexton missed a short shot inside, got his own rebound and had his shot at the buzzer blocked by Jabari Parker.

The Bulls grabbed a much-needed victory after losing five of their previous six games. The Bulls jumped out to a 37-23 lead after one quarter and built a 16-point lead in the second quarter before the Cavaliers worked their way back into the game.