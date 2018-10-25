NBA roundup: Jazz down Rockets after Harden exits

Donovan Mitchell paired 38 points with seven assists, and the Utah Jazz overcame 19 turnovers Wednesday in a 100-89 victory over the host Houston Rockets, who saw star James Harden exit due to hamstring tightness.

Mitchell proved instrumental in helping the Jazz fend off the Rockets throughout. His 3-pointer with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter extended the Utah lead back to double digits, and he followed with a nifty pass that Rudy Gobert (12 points, 13 rebounds) converted into an alley-oop and a 91-79 advantage.

Harden, who left for good at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter, said the issue was “nothing serious.” He will be re-evaluated Thursday, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. Harden had team highs of 29 points and seven assists but also logged seven turnovers.

Houston dropped both games with guard Chris Paul serving a two-game suspension following his role in an altercation with Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo on Saturday at Staples Center. The Rockets fell to 0-2 at home on the season.

Raptors 112, Timberwolves 105

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and added five rebounds to help undefeated Toronto defeat visiting Minnesota. The Raptors have opened the season with five straight wins for the second time in franchise history, matching their start in 2015-16.

Kyle Lowry had his third consecutive double-double for Toronto with 13 points and 10 assists. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and nine rebounds, Serge Ibaka scored 15 points, and Norman Powell had 10 points in 13 minutes off the bench.

The Raptors have won 15 consecutive home games against the Timberwolves, who last won in Toronto on Jan. 21, 2004. Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 23 points and six steals while Derrick Rose had 16 points.

Pacers 116, Spurs 96

Victor Oladipo poured in 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as visiting Indiana led throughout on the way to an easy victory over San Antonio.

Oladipo tallied 20-plus points for the fourth consecutive game as the Pacers earned their first on the road in three tries this season. Indiana outshot the Spurs 52.9 percent to 40.2 percent and canned 17 of its 32 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 18 points, and Marco Belinelli had 16. LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Hawks 111, Mavericks 104

Veteran guard Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 32 points to help host Atlanta to a win over Dallas, giving first-year coach Lloyd Pierce a victory in newly refurbished State Farm Arena.

Bazemore’s 3-pointer with two minutes left gave Atlanta a 103-101 lead and helped the team come back from a 25-point, first-half deficit. Bazemore followed with a dunk the next trip down the floor, and Dallas never got closer than three points again.

The game featured a rookie matchup between Atlanta’s Trae Young and Dallas’ Luka Doncic, two first-round draft choices who were traded for each other. Doncic scored 21 points, shooting 7-for-18 with two 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds. Young scored 17 points with five assists and four rebounds.

Bulls 112, Hornets 110

Zach LaVine scored 32 points, including a pair of decisive free throws with 0.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Chicago held on for a win over visiting Charlotte.

LaVine joined Michael Jordan (1986) as the only players in franchise history to start a season with four consecutive games of 30-plus points. He drove to the paint in the final seconds to draw a foul with the score tied at 110, then calmly made both free throws to lift Chicago to its first win.

Kemba Walker scored 23 points to lead the Hornets, who have lost back-to-back games. Cody Zeller added 14 points, and Nicolas Batum contributed 13 points.

Heat 110, Knicks 87

Hassan Whiteside posted 22 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks while Josh Richardson added 21 points and eight rebounds as host Miami dominated New York.

Rodney McGruder, Miami’s most surprising player so far this season, continued his good run with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Miami, leading by just two points at halftime, outscored New York 45-20 in the third quarter to put the game away. The Heat made 75 percent of their third-quarter shots, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range.

Nets 102, Cavaliers 86

D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and handed out eight assists, and Brooklyn ended a 10-game road losing streak to Cleveland by pulling away in the third quarter. The Nets won in Cleveland for the first time since April 3, 2013.

Russell scored 15 of his points before the Nets dominated the third quarter by a 38-17 margin. Joe Harris put up seven of his 16 points in the third while Jared Dudley contributed nine of his 12 points in the decisive quarter. Harris and Dudley were a combined 6 of 6 from the floor in the period.

Kevin Love led winless Cleveland with 14 points and 11 rebounds but shot 4 of 9 and did not take a shot during the decisive third quarter. Backups Jordan Clarkson and rookie Collin Sexton also scored 14 points apiece for the Cavaliers.

