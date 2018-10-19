NBA roundup: LeBron loses Lakers debut at Portland

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 49 points, and Nik Stauskas matched his career high with 24 points in his first appearance in a Portland uniform, leading the Trail Blazers past the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 128-119 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Oct 18, 2018; Portland, OR, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks off the court after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James collected 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his first game as a Laker. Josh Hart had 20 points for the Lakers, who got 13 points and 11 assists from Rajon Rondo in his team debut. Los Angeles shot 48.4 percent from the field but was only 7 of 30 on 3-point attempts.

Lillard scored 28 points, McCollum chipped in 21, and Jusuf Nuric added 16 points and nine rebounds in just 17 minutes for the Trail Blazers. Portland won its home opener for an NBA-record 18th straight time and ran its streak of consecutive victories over the Lakers to 16 dating to 2013.

Oct 18, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) makes the game-winning basket in front of Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32) in the final second of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Heat 113, Wizards 112

Kelly Olynyk followed up Dwyane Wade’s miss with 0.2 seconds remaining, and Miami pulled out a win at Washington.

Wade’s 22-footer over John Wall bounced high into the air, and Olynyk (nine points) went up in a crowd, came down with the rebound and laid it in. Wall’s inbounds pass was deflected as time expired, and the Heat prevailed in a game that featured 21 lead changes.

Josh Richardson led Miami, which lost its opener Wednesday night, with 28 points. Rodney McGruder added 20. Wall led the Wizards with 26 points and nine assists in their opener. Bradley Beal scored 20 despite being limited by foul trouble.

Oct 18, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoot the ball as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

76ers 127, Bulls 108

Ben Simmons produced a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and eight Philadelphia players scored in double figures during a win over visiting Chicago.

Joel Embiid scored 30 points and swept 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double for the 76ers, who responded after a season-opening, 18-point loss Tuesday in Boston. Robert Covington added 20 for Philadelphia.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points while Bobby Portis added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

—Field Level Media